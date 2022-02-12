Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $13.45 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,067 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Xilinx by 75.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $194.92 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

