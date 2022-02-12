Horizon Investments LLC Buys 13,094 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average of $111.42. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $93.36 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

