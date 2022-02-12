Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Otter Tail has raised its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Otter Tail has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Shares of OTTR opened at $60.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.06. Otter Tail has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTTR. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Otter Tail by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Otter Tail by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

