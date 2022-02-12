Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years.
NXC opened at $15.24 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
