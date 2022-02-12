Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years.

NXC opened at $15.24 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

