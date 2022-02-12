Prospect Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 179,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSEC. Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

