Prospect Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.
Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.
NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $9.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 179,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PSEC. Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.
About Prospect Capital
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
