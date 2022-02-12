PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.43 on February 28th

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from PriceSmart’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35.

PriceSmart has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart has a one year low of $66.77 and a one year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $708,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $713,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,001 shares of company stock worth $4,477,433. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.