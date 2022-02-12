Horizon Investments LLC Sells 5,576 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 201.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $14,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Shares of RTX opened at $95.27 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

