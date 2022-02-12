Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 2,778 Shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OVB opened at $24.27 on Friday. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

