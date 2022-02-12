Horizon Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,948,000 after buying an additional 134,185 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.