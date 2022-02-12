Horizon Investments LLC Buys New Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6,465.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,551,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Shares of BX stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock worth $465,569,373. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

