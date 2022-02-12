Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $165,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $604.73 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $616.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $694.59.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $758.38.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

