Analysts Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price at $123.56

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $231,287,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,226,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,153,000 after acquiring an additional 207,185 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 582,618 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65. MasTec has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.19.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

