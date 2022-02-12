Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Coursera updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Coursera stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91.
In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,446 shares of company stock worth $3,707,297.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.12.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coursera (COUR)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.