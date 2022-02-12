Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-$0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $682 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.08 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS.

RPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.80.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.91. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $648,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,883 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rapid7 by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

