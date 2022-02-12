Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Dune Acquisition were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,012,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000.

DUNEU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

