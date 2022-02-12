Glazer Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 244,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the period.

Shares of RCLFU opened at $9.87 on Friday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

