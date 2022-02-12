Glazer Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLMI. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $6,045,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $3,884,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $5,826,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $3,301,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLMI opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

