Glazer Capital LLC Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in BCLS Acquisition were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLSA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BCLS Acquisition by 158.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BCLS Acquisition by 9.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $684,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLSA opened at $9.85 on Friday. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

