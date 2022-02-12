Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DALS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000.

NASDAQ DALS opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

