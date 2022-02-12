Zacks: Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.13. ITT posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ITT.
ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ITT stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. ITT has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.
ITT Company Profile
ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITT (ITT)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.