Zacks: Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.13. ITT posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. ITT has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.