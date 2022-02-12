R. R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

RRD stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 173,818 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

