Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $985.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70,178 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

