Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 757.8% from the January 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Seeing Machines stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Seeing Machines has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.
Seeing Machines Company Profile
