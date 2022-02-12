Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 757.8% from the January 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Seeing Machines stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Seeing Machines has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Ltd engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events which reduces transport related accidents. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket, and Other.

