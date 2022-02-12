Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) shares rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.35). Approximately 4,738,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,010% from the average daily volume of 426,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.33).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.84) target price on shares of Premier Miton Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 182.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 180.09. The company has a market capitalization of £278.72 million and a P/E ratio of 19.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a GBX 6.30 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Premier Miton Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($36,105.48).

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

