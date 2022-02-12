Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 814.3% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS MITFY opened at $3.40 on Friday. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

