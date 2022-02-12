Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on COIHY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00. Croda International has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

