Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 178,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Nuvation Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 605,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 878,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 361,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $4,346,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUVB stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $2,879,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $13,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

