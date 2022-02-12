Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 123,542 Shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Pura Vida Investments LLC reduced its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,542 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 71,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,619 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 459,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 104,584 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

ABGI stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI).

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.