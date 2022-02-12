Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Holdings in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 4.52% of GigInternational1 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIW opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. GigInternational1 Inc has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

