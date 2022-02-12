Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC reduced its stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $33,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,602,500 shares of company stock worth $25,633,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $574.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.02. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

