Pura Vida Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,193 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 209,612 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

