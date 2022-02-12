NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Stake Increased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in NightDragon Acquisition were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth $142,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAC opened at $9.71 on Friday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

