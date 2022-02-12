5,160 Shares in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 172.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,430.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $352,000.
Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.
