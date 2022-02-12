First Foundation Advisors Buys New Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $671.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 141.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $768.45 and a 200-day moving average of $798.51. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Edward Jones cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $863.06.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $15,132,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

