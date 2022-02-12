Css LLC Il Buys Shares of 10,188 Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc III alerts:

NASDAQ:SWAGU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.