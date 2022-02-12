16,400 Shares in Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPLTU. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,397,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,372,000.
Shares of Home Plate Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. Home Plate Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.91.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Plate Acquisition (HPLTU)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPLTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU).
Receive News & Ratings for Home Plate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Plate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.