16,400 Shares in Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU) Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLTU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPLTU. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,397,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,372,000.

Shares of Home Plate Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. Home Plate Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.91.

