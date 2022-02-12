First Foundation Advisors Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $200.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

