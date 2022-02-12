Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 89.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,645 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 49.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $43.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.43 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $96.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNA. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,571 shares of company stock worth $1,766,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

