Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.
NYSE NUO opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
