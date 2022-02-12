Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.

NYSE NUO opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

