BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years.

Shares of MPA stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.41% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

