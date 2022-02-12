BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years.
Shares of MPA stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $17.50.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
