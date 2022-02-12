Css LLC Il Takes $218,000 Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 298,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ModivCare in the third quarter worth approximately $3,617,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ModivCare by 11.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 166,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare in the third quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in ModivCare by 188.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.63. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

