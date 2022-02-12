Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 1,484 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,058 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.9% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $295.04 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

