Css LLC Il Has $267,000 Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Css LLC Il cut its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth $70,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSGS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $174.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.68 and its 200 day moving average is $175.66.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.27). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

