Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 233,497 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 151.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,497 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $15,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 509,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NCR opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.72. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

