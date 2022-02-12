Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 159,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Neurocrine Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after acquiring an additional 155,346 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

