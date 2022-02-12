Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Shares Down 1%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX) shares dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 5,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 106,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
The stock has a market cap of C$56.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51.
About Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX)
