Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Shares Down 1%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX) shares dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 5,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 106,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The stock has a market cap of C$56.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51.

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that consists of 34 unpatented and mining claims and 164 patented and leased mining claims covering an area of 5,582 contiguous hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario.

