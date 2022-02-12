Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Trading 0.3% Higher

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) shares traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Elio Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors, Inc engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

