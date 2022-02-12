Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $15.57 Million in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 507,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $31.90 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). Research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

