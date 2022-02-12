LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. LiveRamp updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:RAMP opened at $42.87 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveRamp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.75% of LiveRamp worth $55,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.
