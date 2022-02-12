LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. LiveRamp updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $42.87 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveRamp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.75% of LiveRamp worth $55,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

