American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AHOTF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

